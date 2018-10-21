Mike Hoffman after OT loss: The 2nd period has been a problem for us
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- Mike Hoffman
- Mike Hoffman
- NHL
-
Florida Panthers forward Mike Hoffman discusses scoring his first goal of the season and reflects on how the second period has been an issue for the team so far this season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices