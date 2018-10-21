It’s all about the culture: Dwyane Wade, Udonis Haslem thank Heat fans before home opener
Video Details
- Charlotte Hornets
- Dwyane Wade
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Heat
- Miami Heat
- NBA
- Southeast
- Udonis Haslem
-
Miami Heat legends Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem address the fans ahead of the home opener Saturday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices