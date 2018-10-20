Colton Sceviour says this win is proof Panthers can play win any team in league
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Colton Sceviour
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- NHL
-
Florida Panthers forward Colton Sceviour says there's a sense of relief in the locker room after getting their first win of the season. He says this game is proof they can play with any team in the league.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices