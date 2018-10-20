Steve Clifford recaps tonight’s loss against the Charlotte Hornets
Video Details
Magic Coach Steve Clifford details that the lack of offensive productivity in the loss to the Hornets.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices