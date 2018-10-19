Erik Spoelstra on how Heat bounced back in less than 24 hours to win in D.C.
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra asked players to be more assertive and aggressive and they responded in the 113-112 win over the Wizards. He breaks down how the Heat bounced back in less than 24 hours to win in D.C.
