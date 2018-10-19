WATCH: Brayden Point crashes net, gets Lightning on the board
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Brayden Point
- Detroit Red Wings
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- Miami Heat
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point scores to put the Lightning up 1-0 on the Red Wings.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices