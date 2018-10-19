Josh Richardson on becoming a focal point of Heat’s offense
Video Details
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Heat
- Josh Richardson
- Miami Heat
- NBA
- Southeast
- Washington Wizards
-
Josh Richardson talks about embracing the role of being a more dominant focal point of the Heat's offense after dropping 28 points on the Wizards.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices