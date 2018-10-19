Ryan Callahan discusses his return, Lightning’s strong start
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- NHL
- Ryan Callahan
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ryan Callahan breaks down his thoughts on tonight's game, the penalty kill, and starting this season with a long homestand.
