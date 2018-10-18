Panthers say matchup vs. defending champion Capitals is ‘great measuring stick game’
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- Metropolitan
- NHL
- Washington Capitals
-
The Florida Panthers are in Washington D.C. for their game against the defending champion Washington Capitals.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices