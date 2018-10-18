Florida coach Dan Mullen credits staff for adjustments in win over Vandy
Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen says the coaching staff did a good job of singling out the adjustments that were needed against Vanderbilt last Saturday and that the players went out and executed them.
