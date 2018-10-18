FSU coach Willie Taggart breaks down loss to Miami
FSU Seminoles coach Willie Taggart breaks down last Saturday's narrow loss to Miami, saying turnovers -- especially on the FSU side of the field -- were the big difference between the first and second halves.
