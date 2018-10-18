J.T. Miller eager for Ryan Callahan’s return
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- J.T. Miller
- J.T. Miller
- NHL
- Ryan Callahan
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
Tampa Bay Lightning forward J.T. Miller says he is eager for the return of winger Ryan Callahan, while also explaining what has made the Bolts' penalty kill successful through the early part of the season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices