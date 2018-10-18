Aaron Gordon talks about his strong play on both sides of the floor, win over Heat
Aaron Gordon talks about how the Orlando Magic pulled out the win after cleaning the glass with a career-high tying 16 rebounds and giving his team a strong effort on both sides of the floor.
