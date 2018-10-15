Heat forward James Johnson: I’m getting better every day
Video Details
Miami Heat forward James Johnson likes the progress he is making, saying he is getting better every day as he continues to recover from offseason surgery, but he is not at all worried about how the team will play whether he is on the court or not.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices