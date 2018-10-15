Erik Spoelstra confident in Heat’s continuity as season opener approaches
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra provides some injury updates on the likes of James Johnson, Justise Winslow and Wayne Ellington, and he says he has confidence in the team to be able to integrate players whenever they return to the court.
