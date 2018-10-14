WATCH: Victor Hedman scores his 1st goal of the season against Blue Jackets
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Columbus Blue Jackets
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- Metropolitan
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Victor Hedman
-
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman scores his 1ST goal of the season in the first period, giving the Bolts the lead 1-0 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices