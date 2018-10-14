Yanni Gourde on win over Columbus: ‘We came out strong’
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Brayden Point
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- NHL
- Steven Stamkos
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Yanni Gourde
-
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Yanni Gourde talks about his PPG, the Bolts’ offense and playing on Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point’s line.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices