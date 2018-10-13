Roberto Luongo on his special relationship with Panthers
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- NHL
- Roberto Luongo
-
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo talks with Jessica Blaylock about why the Florida Panthers are so special to him. He makes it clear that he's not done yet!.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices