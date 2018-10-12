Panthers coach Bob Boughner stresses execution after loss, likes how team battled
Florida Panthers coach Bob Boughner stresses execution at even strength and for special teams after outshooting the Blue Jackets 41-32. He says he's concerned about the slow start but likes the way his guys battled back.
