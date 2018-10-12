Aleksander Barkov says Panthers need to reduce small mistakes, trust one another after loss to Columbus
Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov emphasizes the importance of eliminating the small mistakes and how the Panthers need to start trusting one another more after the loss to the Blue Jackets.
