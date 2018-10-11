Steven Stamkos ready for the routine of the regular season
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- NHL
- Steven Stamkos
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos says it will be good to get the routine of the regular season going after having to wait a while for their first and second games.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices