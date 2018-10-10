Jerian Grant highlights that he is excited to be a part of the Magic family
Video Details
The Orlando Magic welcome PG Jerian Grant to the Magic family! Tune in now on FOX Sports Florida to catch all of the preseason action as the Magic take on the Grizzlies!
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices