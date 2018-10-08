JAMES REIMER: I mean, it's something I've done throughout my career-- a couple of seasons here, a couple scenes there, and parts of seasons, and whatnot. So yeah, I mean, it's just you know, you love to play the game, and you love to start, and whatnot. So it's just a fun-- it's a good opportunity, and I'm looking forward to it.

BOB BOUGHNER: Yeah, he's been here before, which is good. He's been in this position. I liked his game the other night. He came in cold in the middle of a pretty intense game and made some nice saves for us.

So you know, Hutch had a good weekend, or a good game, down in Springfield. And he's got NHL experience as well. So it's good depth here.

No one wants to be without their number one guy. But we're back here again, and we've got to deal with it, just like we did last year.

MICHAEL HUTCHINSON: Yeah, it doesn't change our approach at all. Whether you're starting or racking up games, the whole focus is to be ready when you get your opportunity. And the main goal is to win games, and make the playoffs, and push and win the Stanley Cup. So that's my goal right now, is to help this team in any way I can. You know, I got a game in down in Springfield, so I'm feeling pretty good right now.

JAMES REIMER: Obviously, it's tough to see Lou go down. Hopefully, it's not too, too long. But yeah. I mean, in his absence, it's just win some hockey games. I mean, that's what you train all summer to do and just have some fun doing it.

BOB BOUGHNER: That's a conversation we're going to have to have-- what's the right thing to do, right? And we want to make sure that we can have four lines that can roll.

Columbus is a good team, as you know, and they've got a lot of team speed. And they're off to a pretty good start. So we've got to make sure that our four lines are all chugging along.