- I mean, I think I had a good scrimmage today. I was able to go the whole practice and I feel good, and I was aggressive on offense. I was getting to my spots, scoring and defending well, you know? I guess. I don't know. That's just a guess.

REPORTER: You talked about how you--your lack a little to the explosiveness last week. Do you feel like that's fine?

- Yeah, I feel like I'm definitely a lot more explosive than I was last week. I'm doing drills after practice, like dunking and stuff, making sure everything's OK. So I feel a lot better.

REPORTER: How important is it-- [INAUDIBLE]. You're still young enough. Do you feel like you need all these? Do you feel like you need these games? Is that why-- you know, you can also hurt, obviously-- does it suck sitting out because you kind of feel like you need these to get ready for what's coming next week?

- Yeah, I feel like they're a good chance to, you know, for coach to get a good look at the team, and for guys to start playing together again, start getting a feel for each other before the games actually count, because we haven't played together in a few months. So I think it's a good lab for everybody to kind of start figuring the kinks out.

REPORTER: There's been a couple of flashes in these games where Dwyane has had a couple-minute run in every game where he's gotten a spark. I know it doesn't surprise you. I'm not disrespecting him. But what's that say about what he can still do in his last few years, if he wants-- if he wants to get going, it's still there?

- Yeah. He's a guy that can definitely help us. And he's a guy who calms everybody. And if we need a couple of big buckets, or if we need somebody to just pick us up in a dull time, we know he's one of the guys we can look to and that's a very comforting thing.