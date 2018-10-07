- Aleksander Barkov, first game as Panther captain, getting nearly 24 minutes of ice time. Did not get on the score sheet tonight. Did have four shots on goal. What did you think overall of his performance? He also ran the power plays, they went with five forwards.

- He just looks bigger than real life to me. The way he goes in and plays a defensive game, the way he creates offense, how unselfish he is, and as he told me a little earlier, a couple of times we talked during training camp after getting the captaincy, he says, I want to do, and I want to do what I can do best. And of course, God-given talent with his size, and everything else about his game. But more importantly, he recognizes that there's a team around him, he is now the leader of that team. And I'll tell you what, he's going to do it by example. Not a big talker, but he said if I have an opportunity, I see a player struggling, I will go talk to him. I think he's going to be a fine leader. And his first game as captain certainly was a fine game.

