Sonya Bryson opens Lightning season with National Anthem
Sonya Bryson sings the national anthem to open the season for the Tampa Bay Lightning.
[MUSIC - "THE STAR-SPANGLED BANNER"] SONYA BRYSON: (SINGING) Oh, say can you see, by the dawn's early light, what so proudly we hailed at the twilight's last gleaming. Whose broad stripes and bright stars, through the perilous fight, or the ramparts we watched, were so gallantly streaming.
And the rockets red glare, the bombs bursting in air, gave proof through the night that our flag was still there. Oh, say does that star-spangled banner yet wave o'er the land of the free and the home of the brave?
[HEAVY SWOOSH]
