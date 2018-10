[APPLAUSE] [MUSIC PLAYING]

ARENA ANNOUNCER: And now, let's meet the Lighting. Players not in uniform tonight, number 9, forward Tyler Johnson. Number 24, forward Ryan Callahan. Number 29, defenseman Slater Koekkoek. And number 62, forward Danick Martel. And now, taking the ice, number 5, defenseman Dan Girardi.

Number 6, defenseman Anton Stralman. Number 7, forward Mathieu Joseph. Number 10, forward J.T. Miller. Number 13, forward Cedric Paquette. Number 17, forward Alex Killhorn. Number 18, forward Ondrej Palat. Number 21, forward Brayden Point.

Number 27, defenseman Ryan McDonagh. Number 37, forward Yanii Gourde. Number 55, defenseman Braydon Coburn. Number 70, goaltender Louis Domingue. Number 71, forward Tony Cirelli. Number 73, forward Adam Erne.

Number 77, defenseman Victor Hedman. Number 86, forward Nikita Kucherov. Number 88, goaltender Andre Vasilevskiy. Number 89, forward Cory Conacher. Number 98, defenseman Mikhail Sergachev. And the captain, number 91, the forward Steven Stamkos.

BOOTH ANNOUNCER: The sellout crowd here at Arena, welcoming the captain and his teammates, ready to start play in 2018.

[DIGITAL EFFECT]