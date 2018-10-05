REPORTER: Yesterday released a poll on various topics. They ranked JJ as the fourth toughest guy in the NBA. Where would you rank him? And is he a force when he's out there on the court?

- I mean of course he is. You know he's really strong for his position. He's doing that how we say dirty work, you know that nobody wants. But he's a unique player. And you know you can see he's already been guarding a lot of position fives.

And maybe he was under-size, he didn't have the height. But he was doing really well. So he's really strong for his size. And I would agree that.

REPORTER: You would. Would you rank him fourth?

- Maybe higher, even higher. Why not? I mean you know, who they rank first? Adams, I think.

REPORTER: Yeah, Lebron is in there.

- Of course, yeah. Adams, Lebron, JJ.

REPORTER: And Marcus Smart.

- Smart? OK. What? He was third?

REPORTER: Yeah, I think so.

- OK. I was not judging that.

- I just like having him on our side. You don't really need you know somebody to clean things up. We feel we have a brand of basketball that we handle ourselves out on the court and it's all within the context of the rules.

But JJ brings so much to our team. You know, outside of that story line his versatility and the ability to play him all over the court and his ability to make other players better that that's what's the genius of his game.

- I guess they forgot about me. I mean JJ's definitely a tougher guy than most, so. If I had to choose, I'd definitely JJ. But I do also understand what Lebron brings to the game. To be able to go to the finals every single year.

Sometimes tough is not always about you know physical appearance. Sometimes tough is about being mentally tough. You talk about the mental toughness, Lebron's you know if not the toughest one of the toughest in the game.

So there's a lot of different ways you can look at being tough.

- You know he's going to step being for his teammates. He did so a bunch of times last year. And you know, that's why you love him. You know, he's not scared to shove people and you know to make peace.

But I mean, everybody knows what he can do. He has a black belt in jujitsu, if I'm not mistaken. Yeah. You better be careful, so.

- He won't back off. And I notice, you know, guys kind of avoid confrontation with JJ. That's probably a smart thing to do.