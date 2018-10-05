Dan Mullen expects intensity to abound when Florida hosts LSU
Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen anticipates an intense matchup against visiting LSU on Saturday afternoon.
Two great road victories. But how about coming back to the Swamp for LSU Saturday?
- Well, you know, I mean, the LSU game is always a big game. You look at them, they're a top-five team this year. You know, one of the top teams in America. And to be able to come home and play this game at the Swamp.
I mean, I'm expecting, I know our student government is out there, and they're encouraging everybody to wear blue, and I'm expecting to see the Swamp, the Swamp that I always know, love, and remember. And make this the most hostile place in the country to come play, and the loudest, most intimidating environment. I don't expect an empty seat in the building. And I expect all the Gator Nation on their feet, from the opening kick to the final whistle.
