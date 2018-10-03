- First of all, I want to thank you and congratulate you, Bill, on your incredible success with the Rowdies. Bill Edwards brought the Rowdies back to life. In five short years, he's re-energized the brand. He's created a wonderful soccer experience at Al Lang. And he's made St. Pete a better place because of it.

We're all proud that Bill has chosen to pass the Rowdies torch to us. And we're excited to build upon the strong foundation he's forged to grow the Rowdies brand, and soccer in general, throughout Tampa Bay. The Rowdies hold a special place in the history of Tampa Bay sports. And it's a brand with deep roots in our region.

The Rowdies have always been Tampa Bay's soccer team. And they are especially proud to be the soccer team of St. Petersburg. We can't think of a more fitting home for the Rowdies than Al Lang, especially with the investments that Bill has made into the historic stadium.