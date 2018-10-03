Florida coach Dan Mullen liked gusty effort from team in win over Mississippi State
Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen praised his team for their gusty effort in their win Saturday over a tough Mississippi State team in the hostile environment of Starkville.
- I'm Mick Hubert. Along with Dan Mullen, we welcome you to Florida football. It was a thrilling, hard fought 60-minute game for the Gators to win it in Starkville, beating Mississippi State 13-6. And, Dan, congratulations on a great win.
- Thank you. It was a great night, great atmosphere playing a top 15 team on the road in that atmosphere. And our guys really, you know, stuck together. And it was a great team win of how we executed to get there.
MICK HUBERT: Well, the environment was so special, so hostile. I thought, a few full-start penalties early, but the team did settle down and got into the intensity of the game.
- Absolutely, you know, and the penalties were frustrating because, you know, I mean, they were really lacking mental toughness penalties. It wasn't, like, right off the snap, or we jumped a half second early. It was our guys, you know, just not completely locked in in what was going on, and to flinch like that-- was frustrating. It's something we'll get fixed this week at practice and make sure we have the exact the-- you know, we continue to improve our mental toughness. But, overall, it was. It was a great environment there. You know, it always is. It's one of the toughest places to play in the league. You know, I guess it's an environment I help-- I put myself in that problem because I help create that environment. But, you know, it was. But I think our guys handled it very, very well.
