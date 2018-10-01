- It's been awesome. You know, it's been a long year. You know, we're just happy that we got to the big leagues this year together. You know, the ride over here has been fun. You know, ever since we got here, you know, we've been playing really good. The team has been playing really good, and you know, we've been having such a great time, and with just me having fun. You know, I like to see the team when we're winning like that, and everybody is just having a great season and having fun. I love to see that.

--just that chemistry we got. You know, that chemistry we got in the clubhouse. Everybody comes to the field every day just ready to have fun, you know, ready to do the best, ready to give 100% on the field. And I think that's why we've been winning a lot. And the fact that the pitchers-- they've been doing a tremendous job. You know, you see Blake Snell, the year that he's having. I hope he gets the Cy Young, because he deserves it. And you know, everybody else has been doing a tremendous job, and I think that's why we've been winning a lot.