Joey Wendle appreciates fans giving him standing ovation
Tampa Bay Rays Joey Wendle says finishing the season with a win is fun and appreciates the fans for giving him a standing ovation.
JOURNALIST: --mean to you to end the way that it did?
- Really fun. With a win, 90 wins as a team. It's fun coming in and taking on a game like that. I'm not much for bringing attention to myself. But I definitely appreciate the fans and them giving me a little bit of love there at the end.
But I mean, what a fun season. I just can't say enough about the guys in this club house. And just the way we fought from day one, it's been a pretty special year.
JOURNALIST: What have you learned about yourself this year?
- You know, I don't know if I've learned a ton about myself. Just that I have the ability to compete in this league. And that this team has the ability to win ballgames in this league. We've kind of proven that to ourselves. And I guess personally, I've proven that to myself.
So we're all excited heading into next year. And it doesn't seem like a team that isn't headed to the playoffs. There's kind of a buzz right around here. And it's just fun. We're excited.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices