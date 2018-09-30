WATCH: Starlin Castro makes slick bare-handed play
Video Details
Miami Marlins 2B Starlin Castro make a slick bare-handed play to get the out.
ANNOUNCER: And also tied for the top wild card spot, as this one is deflected off of-- How about the bare hand play by Castro? Nicely done.
