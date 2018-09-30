DEWAYNE STAATS: Blake Snell joining us from the Rays' dugout, and Blake, first, from the two of us up here, congratulations on what has been a wonderful year. And it's been so much fun for us to watch this unfold. We just want to say way to go.

- Thank you. Thank you. I appreciate it. It's been a fun season. And these guys have been playing very good. Suki, my man, I don't know why he's doing this to me.

BRIAN ANDERSON: Hey, Blake, what were the factors at play that really allowed you to put this thing all together? And it really started back in 2017, the last couple of months of last year, where you had the nine or 10 starts to finish off the season. And then, obviously the season that you put together-- how did it all come together for you?

- It was really just focus. I didn't really lose track of it-- my goal in the offseason, and then coming forward into the season. And being able to see that and understand that-- this is not good that Gomez is here. Ha, are you about to kill me?

DEWAYNE STAATS: You know, this entire season, you've talked about focus, and boy, you're going to need it now. Interesting thing, though-- you have been reluctant to talk about most of this, because you've been focused on the next start coming up. And now that you've put this season into the books, interested in getting your feelings. You know, here's a season that most pitchers just don't even come close to having.

--looked back, and now look at the possible voting for that Cy Young award.

- Yeah, no, I would-- I mean, I feel like I put a good case together. I feel like I did everything I needed to do to be able to win it, honestly. So it's up for the voters, and whatever they do, they do. But I'm confident that they'll see this was a very special season.

BRIAN ANDERSON: You know what stands out to me, and I think what nails the case for you, is your work against not only the five top-scoring teams and top offenses in the American League, but--

--he doesn't have a chance. I thought maybe Gomez was going to be there to help protect him, and that's not the case.

- Yeah, no, it's a--

[LAUGHTER]

No, but no, I mean, yeah, it shows. And the work-- and the work that I did against the top teams, all the playoff teams-- I mean, it shows. I'm not one to talk about myself, but it shows. The work--

--I'm very confident in what I did, what I achieved this year. And what this team is about to achieve. And we can win this game and get 90, so I'm excited about it all.

DEWAYNE STAATS: Put yourself in the category of Roger Clemens and Ron Guidry.

- Ron Guidry.

DEWAYNE STAATS: I mean, that is special. And any way you look at it, and I, you know, I think that we can be objective up here. But we've seen every start. I don't know how it can go any other way than you winning the Cy Young Award, particularly when you look back at baseball history and connect your name to the guys that BA mentioned.

- I have to agree.

BRIAN ANDERSON: Hey, this is one thing I want to ask, because I think that this is the most special thing about you and watching you-- what's so fun. You have four elite, legitimate weapons in your arsenal-- fastball, slider, curveball, change-up. But your pitchability is off the charts with those four pitches. Where does that come from?

- I mean, it's just a-- it was a long road getting here, so I would say-- I mean, there was each year I was learning a new pitch. And then being able to do that and put it all together in '15, and then just build confidence from '15 on. It allowed me to be more confident and comfortable in throwing them, but then it was frustrating, because last year to start the year, I was very consistent with the fastball.

So throwing those pitches in 2-0, 3-0, 3-1, 3-2 counts, even even counts-- I didn't have as much confidence in it as I did this year. And especially with my fastball command, if you-- my fastball command I trust so much, to where my offspeed command-- it just-- it's easier for me to throw, I feel like, because if I'm behind, I know I have a good fastball. But I'm aware that my offspeed pitches play. And with this team, the last two games, my whole game plan was nothing but offspeed, and then later in the game, show them the fastball.

DEWAYNE STAATS: Give us your take on Kyle Snyder and what he's meant to you and this staff.

- Yeah, no, he's special. He's very special, and our bond's very, very close. He makes me a lot better. He's just-- he gets it. He understands that he's going to have a different relationship with every player. Some players are going to want it more than others, and he's aware of that. And he's going to do his best job to get the best out of each guy that he has, knowing their personality and what they can do on the mound. So he's just a very special guy, and he's helped me tremendously. And he's going to continue to do so. He pushes me and continues to push me, and we're very thankful to have him here.

DEWAYNE STAATS: And we wish only the best for you, and we're looking forward to you taking home that Cy Young Award.

- Thank you guys. I appreciate it.