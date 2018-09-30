HOST 1: With all due respect, yesterday's manager, today's I don't know what you're doing. Don Mattingly?

- Not quite sure I know what I'm doing, either.

HOST 1: Well, appreciate the time as always. Skip, good to talk with you. Let's walk through why you're not at the helm today. Where did this kind of player-manager thing start for you?

- It started, for me, in New York when I was coaching. And Joe Torre would do it with the guys, and they seem to really enjoy it. Obviously, it would be in games that didn't have a meaning, or to the outcome of anything. And the guys, I think, really enjoyed it.

And I found out that the guys kind of go through your process, and see what happens with you. And I think it's good for them.

HOST 1: Well, now JT's your pick this afternoon. Now, was it a slam dunk pick for JT? Or was there somebody else that maybe you were thinking about?

- No, JT was easy. The catchers are always easy. They seem to see the game better than everyone else. But JT was an easy one, I thought he was a veteran guy. He's been here long enough, and he'd have a good feel for it.

HOST 1: What do you think about his coaching staff?

- Not bad.

HOST 1: Urena redoing the pitching coach, Holliday the bench coach. How's the fire in the dugout for this afternoon's ballgame?

- It's pretty good. You know, Miggy is fired up. He's got the pack Zach going. Jose is always fired up. So don't worry about him. Holliday, I'm not quite sure about him.

HOST 1: You've known Pegs for a long time. How would you grade Miggy's get up today?

- Not bad. You know, Pegs has got a little Pig Pen in him. He's always dirty. His shirt is half open. You know? But Miggy had a pretty good feel for him. The guys seemed to enjoy him in the cage today when Miggy was doing his Pac Zach.

HOST 1: I know that in terms of the wins and losses, this has not been maybe the most fun season in that regard. But from what I've seen, I'm sure from what Holly's seen, it's been a fun group of guys trying to take that step forward. How have you judged this group throughout the year?

- Like you said, the wins and losses-- the losses are tough. You know, we're all competitors, and we all want to do well. We all want to win, and that-- that part as tough. As I told the guys, at the meeting before, kind of our exit meeting with everyone. You know, I appreciate the effort.

These guys competed all year long. It's not easy when you start to see your outcome, and what's going to happen. I think we find real results next year. We're going to find out, you know, does this experience for a lot of guys help them take a step forward? And that's the key for, I think, our organization and these guys, is that we each got to get a little bit better. And that makes us a lot better as a whole.

HOST 1: Well, Johnny and I think that Sandy Alcantara, who's going this afternoon, is probably a great example of this. And I think Marlins fans love watching this young man pitch. He's only making his sixth start this season. What have you see from him this afternoon? I mean, he has come-- you know, he's coming off of a couple of rough starts.

- Yeah, he's been more aggressive today. And you know, he had a tough start against the Nationals at home. Went there and had a tough start. He pitched good against these guys here.

And I think he, you know when guys have confidence against a team, they've had success, it seems to carry forward. They've just got to battle those other ones, make adjustments against the teams that have roughed him up a little.

HOST 1: Donny, appreciate your time. Not just today, but all season long. Always gracious with your time, always accommodating. We appreciate it. It's been a pleasure. Enjoy the offseason. Enjoy Japan as well.

HOST 2: That's right.

- Yes, thank you guys. I appreciate your guys work, and everything you've done.