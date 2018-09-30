- Joined by Marlins bench coach, Bryan Holaday. Now, Holaday, you are following in the steps of Martin Prado. He said that he gave you and JT one piece of advice, don't screw it up like he did. Don't mess up a double switch. Don't run out of players by the seventh inning. How do you think you guys are doing so far?

- You know, I think we're doing a pretty good job so far. We got it under control. Martin did give us the warning about running out of players. And, you know, we're not going to double switch if we don't have to. And we already got Yadi in the game, but he had a really good batting practice. So we wanted to make sure we got him in there today.

- How would you describe JT's managerial style?

- It was very aggressive and I like it. I think it's a good time to be aggressive and, you know, I think he knows what he's doing.

- Now, JT said there's a chance that he might insert himself into this game as maybe a pinch hitter. Are you ready to take over for JT if he gets into this game?

BRYAN HOLADAY: Yeah, absolutely. I'm ready for him in case he pinch hits or if he gets ejected. I got my spikes on and I'm ready.

JESSICA BLAYLOCK: Great, thanks so much. Paul, back to you. They've got it taken care of down here.

ANNOUNCER 1: I Love this coaching staff. Miggy's playing it to a T. Jose Urena hasn't missed a pitch. These guys are locked in.

ANNOUNCER 2: Speaking of locked in, so is Sandy Alcantara.

ANNOUNCER 1: That's right. Three consecutive strikeouts as he gets Nieto to start the third. I'm not sure I'd want to cross the staff, though.

ANNOUNCER 2: No.

ANNOUNCER 1: I would never want to question my effort. They feel a bit fiery to me. JT will give you the death stare and Holaday, well, he might yell at you.

ANNOUNCER 2: Right. Let's go back down to Jessica Blaylock. Another special guest.

JESSICA BLAYLOCK: Yeah, we're joined by Marlins hitting coach, Miguel Rojas. Now, Miggy, how excited were you to get this job today?

- It's a really hard job. I feel like I've been working today more than I did the whole year round.

How you hold that, [INAUDIBLE]? Wow. How you hold that?

ANNOUNCER 1: He just broke his bat.

- I was working today more than I was working the whole year as a player. Flipping balls in the cage, putting balls in the [INAUDIBLE], throwing BP to the guys. I got them ready and we're winning right now. We got more hits than them already. And I feel confident about our game plan.

- Now, you are copying Pag's style today, correct? Do you had a pretty good Pags impersonation?

- Yeah, I think so. He wear his had like that. He's always dirty. His button comes down, like, three buttons, you know. And he always showing the hair on his chest. One batting glove. Wrist tape. I don't know why they tape his wrist. But I'm trying to do my best impression of Pagliarulo today.

- Yeah, we might have a future Marlins hitting coach down here in the form of Miguel Rojas. Nice job, Miggy Ro. Have fun today.

- Thank you.

ANNOUNCER 1: Jessica, thanks so much. Miggy, excellent work. Oh my goodness.

ANNOUNCER 2: He is nailing it right now.