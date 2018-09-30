ANNOUNCER: Today's [INAUDIBLE] the player-manager, JT Realmuto, joins us. JT, thanks for taking the time in what's certainly a busy day for you. How you doing?

- Doing good so far. Doing good. It's going pretty smooth.

ANNOUNCER: When did this officially start for you? Because Don Mattingly said maybe around Friday after the game.

- Yeah, he mentioned to me-- he asked me, I want to say it was Friday, if I'd be interested in doing it. And I told him absolutely.

ANNOUNCER: Well, now, it's way too early in your career for you to take this too seriously. You've got too much-- too much playing days in front of you. But I mean, is this something that you hope to maybe take something away from, this experience?

- Yeah, absolutely. I mean, especially as a catcher, I mean, I've always thought about maybe, after baseball, it'd be fun to think about coaching or managing and getting into this side of the game. So it's pretty cool, this early in my career, to get an opportunity just to spend one game and see what it's like.

ANNOUNCER: Well, you've already made some moves, we've seen, here in the bottom of the second inning, as Jay Bruce walks. We see a new third baseman, Yadiel Rivera, and last inning's third baseman, Derek Dietrich, is at second. Is he going to be a busy guy today?

JT REALMUTO: There's a good chance Diets is going to be moving all over the field. We had a pretty good idea that Castro was only going to get one at-bat today, so Yady was ready to take his body, and I felt Dietry was a little better fit at second base and moved Yady over to third.

ANNOUNCER: You going to be saying that in the third inning, when he's like in left or something?

ANNOUNCER: Maybe not that quick, but I'm sure Dietrich will end up in another position by the end of this game.

ANNOUNCER: All right. Are you going to end up in another position by the end of this game? There have been some rumors swirling that you may actually insert yourself at some point.

- There's a chance, maybe pinch hitting. I want to-- personally, I want to pitch, but I don't think I have the pull to make that happen yet. I am a manager, but I still have to answer Donny, so I might get a pinch hit here. We'll see.

ANNOUNCER: Introduce us to your coaching staff real quick.

- So I got my bench coach right here, Bryan Holaday. He's going to be my right-hand man. And I got Urena right here. He's going to be doing the pitching coach, as you can see. He's already doing--

ANNOUNCER: Well, we kind of assumed. He's kind of-- he's in the position.

- He's got the chart going right now. He's got a perfect chart going so far. And if Sandy runs into trouble, he's the guy I trust to go out there, talk to him, and get him right. Then out in the bullpen, Barraclough's going to be bullpen coach for the day, so he'll be answering the phone. I don't know if you guys got a picture of Rojas back here, but he's dressed up like Pags. He's got his-- wearing his hat like Pags does. He's got stuff all over his jersey like Pags usually has. He's looking kind of a mess, so he's the hit coach for the day. He's fitting the bill so far.

ANNOUNCER: He is locked in. That is fantastic. I know that, going into the game yesterday, Donny was addressing the media and said that you had already made some requests in terms of who would be available for you today out of the pen. Is Barraclough the only one that's unavailable?

- I think Barraclough and Jarlin Garcia. He's thrown two days in a row, so I think he's going to be down, and I'm not sure about Steck. We're probably going to try to stay away from Steck as well, so Conley will probably be closing it out for us. Hopefully, we have a lead, and then everybody else should be available. We'll just kind of piece them in as we go.

ANNOUNCER: All right, so this year, for you, has been full. Let's just put it that way. Certainly a terrific offensive season for you at home. Congratulations, again, on the birth of the child. How would you kind of assess 2018 for you as a baseball player, as a husband, as a dad-- the whole nine yards?

- As a husband and as a father, it's been the best year of my life, of course, with the birth of my little daughter, healthy wife, healthy baby. You know, you can't ask for more than that. As a ballplayer, I think it's been a building block. I've got better in areas that I wanted to get better in, but there's still areas that I want to improve on and get better. So it's just something I can build on and try to take the next step in my career and continue to get better.

ANNOUNCER: JT, let me ask you about this. You've seen an awful lot behind home plate this season, a lot of arms, a lot of young arms, and I think a lot of Marlins fans out there want to know, and I think that you're probably the right person to ask this since you are not only the catcher, but you're the manager today. Have you seen some incremental improvement with the pitching staff?

- Oh, absolutely. Just from top to bottom, the stuff that we have a lot of young guys with a lot of good electric stuff, and they're just going to continue to build and continue to get better. And that's part of my job and the coaching staff. We've been given tools, and it's our job to go and make them better. And so I can definitely see improvements in that area, the fact that we have a lot of good young stuff coming up.

ANNOUNCER: If you get official word that you will not be allowed to pitch today, will you get yourself thrown out of this game?

- I've definitely thought about it.

ANNOUNCER: Well, listen, we have our fingers crossed.

- If there's an opportunity, I'm going to storm out of this dugout. But I have a feeling that the umpires are going to have a short leash with me, so as soon as I step onto that field, they're probably going to go ahead and toss me.

ANNOUNCER: All right, now, you've set up your team to win, but if it doesn't go your way today, will you flip the spread after the game?

- Oh, that's a good question. I feel like the only way I would do that is if my guys aren't playing hard, and they're not giving all their effort. But the team we've got, I feel like they're all going to be playing hard, so I'll be proud of them no matter what.

ANNOUNCER: Excellent. Awesome. JT, my first year in this chair. It has been my pleasure to call your games and your moments. I thought it coming into this year, and you definitely lived up to it-- the best catcher in baseball, man. Appreciate it so much.

- Thank you. Thank you. I appreciate that.

ANNOUNCER: Great stuff, JT. Thanks, man.

- All right, thanks, guys.