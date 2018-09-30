- Here's a guy who's got a lot to be happy about, Erik Neander. Number one, congratulations. A beautiful baby daughter. Your third. And as we mentioned earlier in the texts back and forth, you're severely outnumbered now. You know that. It's 3 to 2. Somebody's always open.

- Learning very quickly. Yeah, yeah, I refuse to believe it. But it is the reality.

- Well, congratulations. Boy, what a--

- Thank you.

- --year it's been for you. When you look at this great addition to your family and what's happened this season, my, what a year.

- Yeah, it's been a lot of fun. I think we've been excited about the potential of our younger talent that's been in our system the last few years. And we continue to harp on it and probably to the point where it's been tiresome to our fans and the people following our major league club, because it really hasn't affected this unit here. But to see it come through and come through and come through in just the 23 rookies that touched our club this year and the impact they made, it's been a special season.

And so it wasn't something where we set out and said we need to accomplish A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I J, K--

- Right.

- --and so on. But it did happen to flow that way. So I think there were-- as we've developed players in our minor league system and everything there, there's a certain style of player that we've been attracted to the last few years that you're starting to see here, guys that play the game the right way. You're cognizant of what's going to happen next, but you're not thinking about multiple transactions after.

- You've had a lot of young players. Almost all of them are young players.

- Yeah.

- But they do tend to play the game the right way. What do you attribute that to, being so young?

- I think our staff, our minor league staff, our major league staff, they set the tone. There's--

- One thing we know for sure, it's going to be a busy off-season for you as well, right?

- They often are.

- Yeah. We look forward to following the Rays in the off-season with an eye toward next year. Congratulations on what has been a super year this year.

ERIK NEANDER: Thank you. And thank you to our fans.