Marlins put a bow on 2018 season with finale against Mets
The Miami Marlins close out the 2018 regular season on Sunday against the New York Mets.
[DIGITAL EFFECT] CRAIG MINERVINI: Hello, everybody. Welcome to our "South Florida Honda Dealers Web Report." Jeff Nelson, Tommy Hutton, Craig Minervini. It was a late one on Saturday night. It went 13 innings. Finally a run was scored bottom of the 13th, and the Mets got the run on David Wright Celebration Night, the final game of his terrific major league career.
TOMMY HUTTON: Well, it was exciting for us to watch all the festivities that took place at Citi Field with David Wright taking batting practice, ground balls, getting a couple of at-bats. Just accepted like royalty from all the fans in New York.
JEFF NELSON: And he was treated with a walk-off by Austin Jackson, the little double in the gap to score of the game winner in the 13th inning. Nice job by both starters. Trevor Richards 6 and 2/3s, 0 runs, eight punch-outs. And Matz eight punch-outs.
CRAIG MINERVINI: Did a good job.
JEFF NELSON: In six innings.
CRAIG MINERVINI: And Peter O'Brien caught the pop-up from Wright in his second and last at-bat. And was booed the rest of the night. Nearly hit one out too, but unfortunately for Miami, didn't. They ended up losing 1-0. Here's the match-up later today on Fox Sports Florida. 2:30 our pre-game show.
TOMMY HUTTON: Well, for the Mets you've got Thor, Noah Syndergaard to try to win his 13th game with that hard fastball and sharp slider.
JEFF NELSON: And Sandy Alcantara trying to finish up like [INAUDIBLE] and Richards. His last two outings, he's not been able to get out of the fourth Inning, So let's see what happens there.
CRAIG MINERVINI: A lot to talk about. We'll see you at 2:30. Join us on Fox Sports Florida.
