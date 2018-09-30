WOMAN: Honoring David Wright-- the pitcher's duel, the extra things, the length of this game-- how do you describe this night tonight?

The David part was-- I thought it was nice. That part was good. It was good.

You know, again, we've talked about him a lot today and the last couple of days, but he deserves that. And I thought that was nice, to see that.

And then there wasn't any action really until-- [LAUGHS] --for the next few hours. But I thought about Trevor threw the ball good. You know, our guys did a nice job out of the pen. You know, obviously, both sides threw the ball well, you know, and just weren't able to scratch any runs. Any time you try to do a few different things, try to get that guy to second, and just weren't able to get that hit to, you know push anybody across.

MAN 1: You've been-- obviously played here in New York, been here a lot. When you heard them booing O'Brien, did you know instantly what it was for?

- Oh, yeah, catching a foul ball. And hung on, too. He'll be a cult hero now for that. That was pretty-- yeah, pretty amazing, actually. The whole place caught right on too. That was good.

MAN 2: For Trevor to end the season the way he did, you know, with his little concern earlier in the month-- he wasn't feeling as well, but he ended up with almost 14 straight scoreless innings.

- Yeah, his last couple were good, I thought. Bounced back after those. There was kind of little rough starts in there. And it was good to see. I think it's a good little-- you know, not that you're going to be able to build any kind of momentum into next year. But I think he goes into the offseason, and, as we've talked about different things, working on certain things, knows where he has to improve. And I'm sure he'll start that process right away.