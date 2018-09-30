Peter O’Brien talks getting booed after catching David Wright’s pop up
Miami Marlins 1B Peter O'Brien talks about getting booed by New York fans after catching David Wright's pop up in his last at-bat.
- The reaction to the crowd after the catch.
- It's awesome. You know, that's the atmosphere that you like to play in. As an away guy getting booed on the road, it's the best feeling.
- Were you surprised at all at how it kind of continued throughout the game? And how strong that reaction was?
- I wasn't. You know, it was a close game the whole time. The crowd was into the game, so it was a lot of fun. - You had an opportunity though when Wright drew the walk in his first at bat to kind of talk to him though at first base. What'd you guys talk about?
- Yeah, he seems like a dude. The first time ever met him. Obviously, he's had a great career, very well respected around the game, and I've watched him play a lot. Great guy. Just kind of said, hey, what's up and congrats on everything he's done and accomplished and that's about it.
- Like you talked about, though, you just try and do your job and catch--
