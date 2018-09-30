- The reaction to the crowd after the catch.

- It's awesome. You know, that's the atmosphere that you like to play in. As an away guy getting booed on the road, it's the best feeling.

- Were you surprised at all at how it kind of continued throughout the game? And how strong that reaction was?

- I wasn't. You know, it was a close game the whole time. The crowd was into the game, so it was a lot of fun. - You had an opportunity though when Wright drew the walk in his first at bat to kind of talk to him though at first base. What'd you guys talk about?

- Yeah, he seems like a dude. The first time ever met him. Obviously, he's had a great career, very well respected around the game, and I've watched him play a lot. Great guy. Just kind of said, hey, what's up and congrats on everything he's done and accomplished and that's about it.

- Like you talked about, though, you just try and do your job and catch--

[DIGITAL EFFECT]