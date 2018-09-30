- That's a good point, because he certainly did. I think he threw three or four fastballs in his first 20 pitches. And I looked at Kyle, Kyle looked at me. I didn't know exactly what was going on, because his warm-up session-- he looked like the fastball was really coming out of his hand.

But it's really tough to question or second guess anything that Blake is doing this year, and for good reason. I mean, hopefully, he gets the Cy Young award. And Kyle and I aren't going to get in the way of what he's trying to accomplish.

But I do think he settled in there, got his strikeouts. These guys had just seen him. I don't think that helps a pitcher very much-- that there was some familiarity there, over a week ago.

So ultimately, at the end of the day, we really wanted to get Blake through five innings of work. I know that 180 mark for him was something in his mind-- especially once he went on the DL-- to still be able to accomplish that. I'm thrilled that he did.

You know he kept his ERA 1.9, whatever it is.

INTERVIEWER: 1.89.

- 1.89 is just remarkable. To do it in the American League, to do it, you know, with a DH, to do it in the American League East, I mean, there's really not much debate, in my opinion.

INTERVIEWER: What type of pleasure has it been for you to see him grow from where he was last year to where he is at the end of this year?

- Yeah. I mean, you want to see all the guys continue to develop. But I mean, I don't think you could ever expect or anticipate any type of progress like Blake just made.

You know, and obviously, he's set the standard. But we get the pleasure of, like you said, of watching him day in and day out, watching the work, watching the way that he's kind of transitioned, the way he works in between his starts-- his routine and the mindset that he takes every fifth day for us.

So that that's been the pleasure. The results are great, and that's exciting. But to watch him develop as a pitcher, a competitor, as a teammate-- all of those things really stood out.

INTERVIEWER: You were pretty well set on five innings-- that was 82 pitches?

- Yeah. Yeah, he wasn't pitching. Five innings is what he was getting. Yeah.

INTERVIEWER: How nice was it to see CJ hit his 30th home fun?

- It was awesome. And do it on a 3-0 count. We've kind of messed with CJ throughout the year about getting aggressive in 3-0 situations, simply because he's got the power that can generate it.

And if he times it up right, it's going to go a long way. And he did it, he did it oppo. And I'm glad he got it out of the way the first at-bat that he wasn't having to put a bunch of pressure on himself for the rest of the game and potentially tomorrow.

INTERVIEWER: Yeah, and Austin going deep for the first time?

- Yeah. And it was needed, really needed at that point. I know how strong the impression he made in Durham, and he brought up the point about, you know, facing left-handed pitching-- that he really stays in.

He showed that he stays in on left-handed pitching while he was in Durham, and he certainly showed that tonight.

INTERVIEWER: To really see Diego Castillo-- how far he come this year as a reliever since he started the season?

- A lot. You've got to think a lot. And he's, you know, one of many that have gotten a lot of reps, consistency, and pitched in big roles, whether it's the back end of the game-- the game on the line in the fifth or sixth-- or opening games.

And Diego, he's going to be pretty special for us for many years to come. You just don't see that type of power with the slider that he can hit, behind in counts, and a fastball that sinks. So he's come a long way. He's going to continue to do that.

