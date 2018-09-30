Kevin Cash on Blake Snell’s Cy Young bid: ‘There’s really not much debate in my opinion’
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash on Blake Snell's Cy Young Award bid after striking out 10 Blue Jays in his final start.
