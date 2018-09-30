ANNOUNCER 1: Fun awards. And it's going to be all that and a bag of chips.

ANNOUNCER 2: Oh yeah, and there's going to be a game too.

ANNOUNCER 1: Oh yeah, afterward, yeah, yeah. Stick around for that.

ANNOUNCER 2: Ryne Stanek's going to open the things up. Sam Gaviglio's going to pitch for the Toronto Blue Jays. We've seen him more than enough times.

ANNOUNCER 1: Yeah, yeah.

ANNOUNCER 2: So the Rays hitters are familiar with him. And we will basically use tomorrow as a chance to not only celebrate this team through 161 games, but hopefully, celebrate 162 games, ending with their 90th winning season.

ANNOUNCER 1: That's it. You know, I tell you what, it's unbelievable. 90th, we need that, the quest for 90.

Hopefully we win 90. And then, I don't know, maybe on Monday, we'll have like, a million-person march somewhere. Probably not. Don't--