Ryne Stanek gets call in Rays’ final game of 2018 season
Ryne Stanek will open things up for the Tampa Bay Rays one final time as they finish off the 2018 season against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday evening.
ANNOUNCER 1: Fun awards. And it's going to be all that and a bag of chips.
ANNOUNCER 2: Oh yeah, and there's going to be a game too.
ANNOUNCER 1: Oh yeah, afterward, yeah, yeah. Stick around for that.
ANNOUNCER 2: Ryne Stanek's going to open the things up. Sam Gaviglio's going to pitch for the Toronto Blue Jays. We've seen him more than enough times.
ANNOUNCER 1: Yeah, yeah.
ANNOUNCER 2: So the Rays hitters are familiar with him. And we will basically use tomorrow as a chance to not only celebrate this team through 161 games, but hopefully, celebrate 162 games, ending with their 90th winning season.
ANNOUNCER 1: That's it. You know, I tell you what, it's unbelievable. 90th, we need that, the quest for 90.
Hopefully we win 90. And then, I don't know, maybe on Monday, we'll have like, a million-person march somewhere. Probably not. Don't--
