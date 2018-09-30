REPORTER: 30th home run. 3-0 pitch. Opposite field. Where does this one ring for you?

- Honestly, I haven't even thought about it. I think my rookie year just kind of-- I hit a home run that sent us-- to clinch the division for us. So I can't say that I beat that. But, yeah, it was cool just to kind of get into the dugout and see all your teammates and how happy they were for you. That's what makes it great. So, yeah, I'm very happy with it.

REPORTER: When you look back to the start of spring training, when I talked to you during spring training, and you said, like, opportunity was a big thing for you. You got a little more opportunity here. Did you think 30 was a number that you were aiming for?

- I didn't really put a specific number on it. I trusted my abilities. And I knew that if-- the more bats I got, the better chance I had to put up a number like 30. So, yeah, I'm glad I got the opportunity and I'm glad I was able to do it.

REPORTER: Is it maybe appropriate, you got it on a 3-0 pitch? Cash said they've been kind of riding on you a little bit to take a little bit more [INAUDIBLE] on 3-0?

- Yeah, I told Cash I was going to be swinging 3-0 if I got to the point. I don't like looking down for the sign, because I think it kind of gives it away. So I told him-- I kind of warned him there. And after the three changeups in a row, I figured that was kind of my time to swing. And got enough to the plate to allow me to hit it out to right. So it was good.

REPORTER: Were you able to get the ball back?

- No, I signed it for the fan who caught it. So he can have it.

REPORTER: Oh, you didn't want it back?

- Nah, that's all right.

REPORTER: Do you have your first homer?

- Yes, I have my first homer.