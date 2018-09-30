WOMAN: You went off-speed early-- a little uncharacteristic for you. What was the difference? How were you able to settle in?

- Uh, yeah. I started slow. But no, I mean, it was good that I started slow. I've done that a couple of times. So to be able to bounce back the way I did was good.

I just wanted-- I thought off-speed would play, and then fastballs, at the end, would play. I wasn't going to switch up what I did last time. I was very confident that. Me and Sucie, we both thought that would work very well.

It was just strike-throwing I needed to be better. Three walks in the first inning, that's rough. And that's going to hurt. And then-- yeah, then the walk in the fifth to Diaz, that upset me too.

So I've got to be in the zone more. But in between that was very good. And you know, I'm happy with the way the season ended. The walks are frustrating. But collectively, looking at the whole year, I'm very happy with what I accomplished, what this team accomplished. And we got one more game to win 90, which is very exciting.

WOMAN: You said the last couple of starts that you wouldn't talk about the season as a whole, because you were just focused on the next start. Now that you're--

- Consistency. I mean, that's the truth-- the consistency of every day. I was very happy with it. I didn't feel like there was really any game where I was not feeling the same as every other start. Every start felt really good. And I was very happy with that.

All the pitches are usually there, for the most part. Curveball continued to get better. Slider got a lot better. It's just, faced a lot of lineups with a lot of righties to where I felt change-up curveball was better. But it allowed me to throw the slider more to righties, get more comfortable with it-- something that I'm looking forward to in spring.

So just to be able to have four pitches against everyone at any time to where they really can't guess would be huge. But I'll just say the consistency.

MAN 1: Now that your season's over, your thoughts about winning the Cy Young, if that possibly can come your way.

- I feel like I put a good case. So they're going to pick who they pick. I don't have a say. But the work that I did put together, I feel like it's a good case to have.

MAN 2: You finished with over 180 innings. Even though you ended up on the DL, you finished with 221 strikeouts. ERA, 1.89. You feel pretty good on all those? Any one stand out?

- They all stand out. No, I mean, I feel very good about it. I mean, I don't know. I'm still at that phase I want to focus on what's next, but I know there's only one game left, and I'm not going to play in that game.

So I think-- I mean, I'm trying to give y'all what y'all want to hear, but I'm not there yet. I'm just focused on winning tomorrow and getting 90. That would be amazing for this team. And that's exciting for us, especially going to spring with 90 wins in this division. That's huge, especially because people thought we were going to lose 100. So to win 90's a very big accomplishment. But go dogs, go dogs. Yeah.

MAN 2: So you're not thinking about the Astros yet?

- Not yet, no. But I probably-- when spring starts, I'll start thinking more-- now, once I'm about to face them, I think. But I ain't going to think about them until then. So good luck to them in their run. But I'm not going to think about any of them until spring.