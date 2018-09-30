Blake Snell recaps his historic 2018 season
"Collectively looking at the whole year, I'm very happy with what I accomplished, what this team accomplished. We got one more game to win 90, which is very exciting." Blake Snell wraps up year with an 1.89 ERA
