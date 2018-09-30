MUST C: Blake Snell strikes out 10 in final start of season
Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell strikes out 10 in his last start of the season.
ANNOUNCER 1: Runner takes off, the pitch is a strike. The throw will not be in time.
And he got him. And cut and a miss. Down to first. And that will take care of Urena.
ANNOUNCER 2: Which is in off of that.
ANNOUNCER 1: And a cut and a miss right there. Nice job.
ANNOUNCER 2: Whatever you want.
ANNOUNCER 1: And he got him. Oh, he took care of him there. Dominated, strikes out the side. And cut and miss. Nice job there taking care-- And strike 3 call. Fastball catches Hernandez looking at 97.
ANNOUNCER 2: The Toronto Blue Jays.
ANNOUNCER 1: How about that? Swinging and a miss, Jasen. Got out of there. I think they ought to just let him play everywhere. It was a fastball up at--
ANNOUNCER 2: Kind of felt like I was pretty much done hitting.
ANNOUNCER 1: Cut and miss here. And down to first base. Grichuk is out of there. Well Dan--
